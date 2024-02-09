First Warning Forecast: A jump in temperatures Saturday, rain moving in this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! It’s been a gloomy day with lots of cloud cover, but temperatures were warmer. We stay on this warming trend for one more day before rain arrives and temperatures start to fall.

Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures stay warmer tonight in the low 50s. By Saturday afternoon, we’ll warm into the upper 60s with some locations hitting the 70° mark.

We could have some rain showers Saturday, but most models have us staying dry. If we do see rain, it will likely be a round of scattered showers across the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore in the midday hours.

We have a much better chance at seeing showers Sunday and Monday. Scattered to widespread rain moves in Sunday morning and lasts until the evening, then we’ll have a dry break until Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be cooler in the mid 50s throughout this rain event.

Tuesday gets even colder behind this system. Highs in the upper 40s, feeling colder with gusty winds. Lingering rain and clouds clear out Tuesday morning.

Valentine’s Day is looking great! Lots of sunshine, dry and mild. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Similar weather continues the rest of the workweek.

