Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! The rest of this holiday weekend is shaping up to be pretty decent. A few storms, but they shouldn’t impact your firework plans.

Tonight will be warm again with lows in the low to mid 70s. A few showers tonight into tomorrow morning, mainly in the Outer Banks, from Tropical Storm Colin. Windy tonight with 10-20 mph south winds.

Winds will shift Sunday as a cold front passes through. We’ll go from southerly winds to northerly winds in the afternoon. That will help cool our temperatures down just a little into the mid 80s Sunday. Along the front, expect a line of storms. They’ll pass through from the northwest to the southeast 1 PM - 8 PM. So, not a washout, but likely some storms for a small portion of your day. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. Almost all of the viewing area is under a Level 1 risk for severe storms. Mainly concerned with damaging wind gusts. Storms will be cleared out for all by dusk, just in time for fireworks!

The 4th of July is looking fantastic! We will briefly be under the influence of high pressure behind the front, so we should see tons of sunshine and stay dry for all 4th of July celebrations. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

Heading back to work Tuesday, hotter temperatures and scattered storms return. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for the entire workweek and daily scattered storm chances. Not a washout any one day though.

Next weekend, we stay with that unsettled pattern. So, it’s looking like scattered storms next Saturday, but slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Colin is 35 miles WSW of Wilmington, NC. It's moving NE at 7 MPH with 40 MPH sustained winds. There is a Tropical Storm Warning for the Outer Banks from Duck south until Sunday afternoon. Colin will bring gustier SW winds, 6-9' seas, and scattered showers through Sunday afternoon in the Outer Banks.

Tropical Storm Bonnie has now crossed over into the Pacific Basin and has kept its name.

