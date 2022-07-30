First Warning Forecast: A little break from the heat this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! It’s been an active, stormy afternoon and evening. This is all ahead of a powerful cold front that’ll cool us down for the weekend.

Expect storms to end tonight by Midnight. Still warm overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

We’ll notice the cool down from this cold front this weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 80s! Saturday looks like the better of the two for any outdoor plans. Just a few PM pop-up storms Saturday, mainly across North Carolina. Sunday we’ll all have scattered storms to deal with. Not a washout, but a greater chance you’ll see storms throughout the day. We are already under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Sunday.

Monday looks like a repeat of Sunday. Scattered storms and highs in the mid 80s. After that, the rest of the workweek will be back to a summertime pattern.

High temperatures in the low 90s Tuesday climb into the mid 90s next Friday. Throughout this hotter, more humid stretch of the workweek, we’ll return to isolated PM pop-up storms.