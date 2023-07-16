First Warning Forecast: A little more wet, but not a washout this Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday morning! Much of the same summery weather pattern continues.

We’re starting off the day with scattered showers and storms already. We could catch a mid-late morning dry break, but throughout much of the day, expect rounds of scattered showers and storms. Some storms could become strong to severe. The peninsulas and Eastern Shore are under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Strong gusty winds and locally heavy downpours are the concerns.

It won’t be a washout, so I wouldn’t cancel any plans. Just have an indoor location nearby where you can pop in to dodge a storm for a few minutes while it passes through. Storms will provide brief relief from the heat, but it will still be a hot Sunday. Highs around 90°, feeling like 100° with very high humidity.

Throughout the workweek, temperatures remain in the low 90s, feeling closer to 100-105° each day as humidity stays high. There won’t be as much rain throughout the week, but still isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon and evening.

Eventually, next weekend, a cold front should finally be able to pass through. That will cool us down to the upper 80s Saturday. Still isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible.

