First Warning Forecast: A little warmer Thursday before another bout of winter weather

Happy Wednesday evening! The high pressure system that’s been bringing us lots of sunshine the past couple days is moving offshore and a low pressure system will soon develop just off the South Carolina coast. Clouds will gradually increase tonight as a result. Overnight lows will also be slightly warmer. Still cold though, right around freezing in the low 30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, but mostly dry as that low rides along the coast. Our coastal communities may have a few showers or sprinkles pop-up. Highs a little warmer in the low 50s.

A cold front Friday night brings stronger winds and cooler temperatures. Highs Friday in the upper 40s. It’ll be a dry cold front, so we’re not expecting any rain from it, but we are expecting a cold Saturday with highs in the mid 30s.

A low pressure system tracks along the east coast inland Sunday. This is the system we’re really keeping an eye on. Exactly where that center tracks will determine if we see snow or not. The current model consensus has the bulk of the snow staying to our north and west with our far north and west communities seeing maybe a dusting. That means majority of us will get a good soaking rain instead of snow during this event. It’s a very sharp cutoff point though and something we will be watching closely over the next few days. Precipitation will start Sunday morning and end in the middle of the night.

As for temperatures Sunday, we start the day in the mid to upper 20s warming up to the upper 40s. It’s also going to be very windy all day and night.

Right behind this system, a high pressure system over the southeast heads towards us. This will bring back some sunshine for the start of the workweek as well as an eventual warm up. Highs Monday and Tuesday in the mid 40s jump into the low to mid 50s Wednesday.

