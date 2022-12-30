First Warning Forecast: A long stretch of the 60s

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! It was another day with a 10 degree temperature jump. Many locations saw highs in the low 60s. Temperatures keep warming as the next few days go on.

Tonight will be warmer than last, but still cold. Lows in the mid 30s under a clear sky.

Lots of sunshine again Friday. Highs climb a few more degrees into the mid 60s. Later in the day, clouds will begin to increase ahead of an approaching system.

This system will bring us scattered showers and storms to end 2022. Expect rain Saturday afternoon that lasts well into the night. So, as you’re welcoming in 2023, have an umbrella in hand or a rain jacket on. At least it will be a warmer rain with lows in the mid 50s Saturday night.

The first day of 2023 will be dry after sunrise and warm in the mid 60s. There will be a bit of a drop in temperatures Monday into the low 60s. Then, temperatures jump back to the mid 60s Tuesday.

Another system mid-late week will bring another round of scattered showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday. However, it also brings quite the warm-up. Highs on Wednesday could reach into the low 70s! Thursday, they drop back down to around 60° following a cold front.