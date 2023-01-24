First Warning Forecast: A midweek system brings warmth and potentially severe storms

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Monday evening! We have a powerful system heading our way the middle of this week along with some up and down temperatures.

Clouds clear out tonight creating a chilly start to Tuesday. Lows drop to the low 30s. Some of our inland communities may wake up in the upper 20s. With lots of sunshine throughout the day, temperatures will return to the low to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday is the day a storm system will pass through. Stronger southerly winds will help temperatures climb to around 60°. Scattered showers and storms start moving in around 10 AM and continue into Wednesday night.

wtkr

We are all already under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The main threat is damaging wind gusts.

wtkr

By the morning commute Thursday, much of that activity will have cleared out of here. Thursday will be cooler and breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Friday is even colder in the upper 40s, making it our coldest day this week.

wtkr

Temperatures return to the mid to upper 50s for this weekend. It’s looking like a dry weekend with plenty of sunshine. Clouds build later Sunday ahead of another system that will bring scattered showers Monday. Temperatures still stay in the mid 50s to kick off next week.