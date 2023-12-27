First Warning Forecast: A mild and wet Wednesday on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A storm system will impact the area on Wednesday. Rain will move in Tuesday night into the day Wednesday. It could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs in the low and mid 60s. Patchy fog will be possible during the morning hours.

Drier heading into Thursday, but clouds will hang around. Can't rule out a spotty shower or two. Temperatures will warm to near 60.

Mostly dry on Friday, with more clouds than sunshine. A few showers will be possible during the evening hours. Expect high temperatures in the mid 50s.

The weekend is looking dry and cooler. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees.

New Year's Eve is looking mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will dip into the 30s as we ring in 2024.

New Year's Day will be dry with highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

The coolest day of the week will be on Tuesday. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

