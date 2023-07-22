First Warning Forecast: A nice break from the high heat and humidity

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday morning! That break from the heat and humidity we’ve been talking about all week has finally arrived! Enjoy it while you can, because it won’t last long.

High temperatures today will be in the mid 80s. With low humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 80s outside. Much of the day should be dry, but isolated showers are possible along the coast this afternoon.

Much of the same beautiful weather continues Sunday. Highs in the mid 80s, feeling like the upper 80s. There will be a little more sunshine around throughout Sunday and we stay dry.

Sunday night throughout Monday is our next chance for showers and thunderstorms, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty on how much rain and when we could see it. Outside of that chance, the workweek looks mostly dry.

Temperatures and humidity will gradually rise each day next week. Highs in the mid 80s Monday end with highs in the mid 90s Friday. The end of the week will not be pleasant. Friday will feel like 105-110° outside. Definitely take advantage of doing outdoor things this weekend!

