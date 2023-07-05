First Warning Forecast: A nice cool down with more storms Thursday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! It was a little cooler today and stormy this afternoon. More storms and cooler temperatures are on the way.

These scattered showers and storms will continue tonight and throughout Thursday. Tomorrow will be a much cooler day with highs in the low to mid 80s. However, it will still be humid, so it will feel like the low to mid 90s. Thunderstorms off and on throughout the day will also provide brief relief from the heat.

wtkr

After Thursday, temperatures will gradually rise into the mid to upper 80s for Friday and the weekend into the start of next week. There will be daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially each afternoon and evening.

wtkr

Finally, by Wednesday we look to dry out, but temperatures will begin rising. Highs reach 90° midweek.

