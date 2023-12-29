First Warning Forecast: A nice final weekend of the year

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy final Friday of 2023! Today started off nice, then we had scattered showers quickly develop this afternoon. Following this round of rain, we’ll be in a dry stretch to close out the year.

Scattered rain showers clear out tonight. With the rain gradually clearing from the south to the north, everyone will be dry by 4 AM. Overnight lows drop to the upper 30s.

Our holiday weekend is looking nice. It’ll be cooler, but dry. Highs throughout the weekend into New Year’s Day will be in the seasonable low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. There will also be a bit of a breeze Saturday and plenty of sunshine all weekend long. Perfect for your New Year’s Eve plans!

A cold front New Year’s Day could bring a stray shower Monday night, but it looks like a drier cold front. This will cool temperatures down to the mid 40s for highs Tuesday and winds will be on the breezy side.

Temperatures rebound to the low 50s Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, a low pressure system develops along a front as it moves over us. This will bring us widespread to scattered rain showers throughout the daytime hours Thursday. Winds will also pick up.

Behind this system, Friday is looking fine. Cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 40s and breezy, but tons of sunshine again.

