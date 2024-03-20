First Warning Forecast: A one day warm up before wetter and windier weather

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

It will be milder today with highs in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the area.

Another cool down heading into Thursday. Expect highs in the low 50s. It will still be sunny.

An area of low pressure will approach on Friday. Showers are expected to develop during the evening hours. Highs will warm to the upper 50s.



Saturday is looking wet and windy as a coastal low impacts the area.

Highs will be in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Keeping a chance for showers to linger into Sunday. We will continue to keep an eye on this. Expect highs in the mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

