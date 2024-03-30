First Warning Forecast: A pleasant Easter weekend ahead

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! We had a much nicer day today and an even nicer weekend is on the way.

The sky stays mostly clear tonight and winds briefly die down. Lows drop into the low to mid 40s. We’ll have some passing clouds Saturday afternoon, but a lot of sunshine to enjoy. It will be another dry day with breezy afternoon winds. High temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s.

Easter Sunday rain chances have gone up a little bit. A stationary boundary may sink a little farther south and sit over the top of Hampton Roads. If that happens, we could see quick-moving scattered showers Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. There is uncertainty with these rain chances, but either way, it shouldn’t be enough rain to cancel any plans over. It still looks like a nice Easter. Sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

The low 70s remain Monday and Tuesday. Mid-week, a system brings us scattered thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll be dry to end the workweek, but also much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

