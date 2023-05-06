First Warning Forecast: A pleasant weekend for outdoor activities

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! It’s been another great day with warmer temperatures in the low 70s. We stay on a warming trend into next week. Eventually storms will return too.

Tonight is the peak of the Eta Aquariids meteor shower. The best time to look for meteors is 3 AM - Dawn. While we’ll have a good amount of clear sky, the moon will be full and impact viewing conditions. This full moon will also bring us a little nuisance tidal flooding the next couple high tide cycles in typical flood-prone areas. Late tonight into Saturday morning, dense patchy fog will form along the Eastern Shore. Overnight lows drop to around 50°.

Saturday will be very similar to what Friday was. A mix of sun and clouds, dry with highs around 70°. Sunday gets even warmer, near 80°. Majority of Sunday looks dry, but a couple models are hinting at a few late day showers or storms after 5 PM. That means we should still be good for any outdoor festivities this weekend.

The start of the workweek will be warmer in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday. Both days will also feature scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. We dry out early Wednesday morning.

The second half of the workweek will be drier and cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

