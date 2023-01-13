First Warning Forecast: A powerful cold front brings nighttime storms and a chilly weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! That powerful system wreaking havoc across the south is heading our way tonight. Temperatures drop and winds pick up behind the front. Next week, temperatures will rebound again.

Spotty showers continue this evening until the main line reaches us closer to 11 PM. You’ll likely hear some rumbles of thunder in the middle of the night, but the severe threat should stay to our south. These storms will also lose more energy by the time they reach us, diminishing the severe threat even more. Storms and showers should clear out around 7 AM with the potential for another quick hit of showers around 8-9 AM. Around this front, winds will pick up, gusting to 30 MPH.

Our high temperatures in the upper 50s Friday will be reached mid-morning. Behind the cold front, our winds shift to northerly and start ushering in cooler air. Lows drop into the mid 30s Friday night.

It will be a chilly weekend. Highs in the low 40s Saturday with stronger 15-25 MPH winds making it feel even colder. Saturday should be a mostly dry day with some sunshine. A lot more sunshine on Sunday, less windy, and a touch warmer in the mid 40s.

Next week, a warming trend returns. Highs on MLK Day will reach the low 50s, climbing into the upper 50s Tuesday, low 60s Wednesday, and mid 60s Thursday.

Tuesday will kick off an unsettled weather pattern. With this, scattered showers fall Monday night into Tuesday morning. The rest of the week looks mostly dry though.