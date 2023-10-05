First Warning Forecast: A powerful cold front is coming for the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! It was another gorgeous day to spend outside. We have one more nice day before a cold front brings big changes.

We’ll have more clouds than sunshine Friday, but temperatures will still be able to reach the upper 70s. A stray shower is possible Friday, but the better rain chance is Saturday.

wtkr

The leading cold front will dissipate before it reaches us and the reinforcing cold front following it will be the one to pass through Hampton Roads. As it passes through midday Saturday, isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will fall around the front. By the evening, we’ll all be dry and clouds will clear out. Winds get breezy behind the front.

With a little later arrival, ahead of the front, temperatures will be able to warm into the mid 70s Saturday. Behind the front, temperatures drastically drop. Highs only in the mid 60s Sunday with overnight temperatures dropping into the 40s. While it will be a chilly end to the weekend, it will also be a sunny one!

wtkr

wtkr

Sunshine continues well into next week. That will help temperatures gradually warm up. Highs around 70° Monday, reaching the mid 70s Tuesday and likely staying there the rest of the workweek.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM