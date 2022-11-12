First Warning Forecast: A powerful cold front Saturday brings a big temperature plunge

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday night! We’re almost done with Nicole’s remnants. Then there will be something for everyone this weekend. We’ll have warmth one day and a big cool down the next.

The last wave of Nicole’s remnants impacts us tonight until about 2 AM. Without the daytime heating, our severe threat is very low. These showers and storms moving through will still have embedded heavy downpours and strong gusty winds. After the rain has ended, clouds will begin to clear.

There will be lots of sunshine to start off Saturday, then later in the afternoon, clouds build again ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s, winds will be lighter, and we’ll be mostly dry. A good final beach day!

As the cold front passes through Saturday night, we’ll have another round of isolated to scattered showers after Midnight continuing into Sunday morning. Winds pick up around the front and become northerly. Then, cold air rushes in. High temperatures will only reach the mid 50s Sunday. Sunday night, temperatures drop into the upper 30s.

We stay cool all week long with high temperatures remaining in the 50s. Midweek, a low pressure system passes through, bringing us scattered showers Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Aside from that round of rain, the rest of the week is looking mostly dry and partly cloudy.