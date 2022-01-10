First Warning Forecast: A racing cold front brings rain tonight, gusty winds, and cooler temps Monday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! We had a 30°+ warm-up today as temperatures soared into the low to mid 60s, courtesy strong southerly winds. Don't get used to the warmth though. A cold front is racing our way, bringing us widespread rain and a return of cold air.

Scattered showers are moving in this evening and will continue until about 6 AM Monday. At the tail end of this event, we could see a very brief mix, but it won't impact your commute in any way.

Clouds clear out mid-morning, right as we reach our coolest point. Throughout the night, temperatures will gradually drop, bottoming out in the mid 30s around 10 AM Monday. Then, with the sun, they'll rebound a few degrees into the low 40s later Monday afternoon. Monday stays windy with northerly winds of 10-20 MPH gusting up to 30 MPH. Following the cold front, a Canadian high pressure system heads our way. That is what keeps us windy and allows for some passing clouds Monday afternoon and evening. If the Eastern Shore is lucky enough, they may even see a few snow flurries fluttering in the sky Monday evening around 6 PM - 9 PM.

Temperatures plunge into the mid 20s under a mostly clear sky Monday night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. Highs right around freezing in the low 30s. At least Tuesday will be dry and sunny, but it will have a light breeze.

On Wednesday, temperatures rebound to the mid 40s and we stay in the mid to upper 40s for the rest of the week and through weekend. High pressure exits the region late Wednesday, opening the door for an unsettled pattern Thursday into Friday. Expect winds to pick-up again. We could also have some rain showers Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, a low pressure system develops to our northwest and heads toward Hampton Roads with an associated cold front passing through Saturday. This looks to bring us isolated to scattered rain Friday night that may transition into snow Saturday morning continuing into the afternoon. The exact timing and details of any potential snowfall are still quite uncertain as it largely will depend on where exactly the center of that developing low tracks.

Stay tuned for updates and snow lovers, you can keep your fingers crossed for Saturday!

