First Warning Forecast: A reprieve from the summer heat this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM for Accomack, James City, Williamsburg, Gloucester, Mathews and Middlesex. This means conditions are favorable for severe storms to form**

Happy Thursday evening! We had another steamy day today, but we will soon get some nice relief from a cold front. Before we get to that relief, we’ll have to deal with scattered storms, some of which could become strong to severe.

This evening expect those stronger storms to push through until 11 PM. Damaging winds are the main threat. After that we could still have lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the night, but nothing severe. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

We notice the cool down on Friday! Highs in the lower 80s. A few isolated showers are possible, but most of us look to stay dry Friday.

A gorgeous weekend is ahead! Plenty of sunshine, mostly dry, low humidity, and a nice little breeze with high temperatures around 80°. Get outside and enjoy it while you can! More heat and humidity returns next week.

Throughout the workweek, temperatures will gradually climb from the low 80s Monday into the upper 80s for the second half of the week. We also move into an unsettled pattern, so expect isolated to scattered storms at times Tuesday through the rest of the workweek. Our unsettled pattern will stem from the tropical activity that’s currently off the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. It will move across Florida and head into the Atlantic this weekend. While its center should stay well offshore, we could catch some of its outer bands and see a rougher surf. Of course, that will depend how strong the system is and exactly how far north it will track. So, Sunday into next week’s forecast could change as it’s largely dependent on this developing tropical system.

Tropical Update:

We now have Potential Tropical Cyclone One off the Yucatan Peninsula. It is moving north at 5 MPH with 35 MPH sustained winds. Soon it will likely become our first named storm of the season, Alex. It has a 90% chance of formation in the next 48 hours.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward: