First Warning Forecast: A roller coaster of temperatures and rain chances this week

Happy Mother’s Day! It was a fantastic day for all the fun activities you had planned to celebrate mom. This week, we’ll be in an unsettled pattern, so expect lots of ups and downs in temperatures and rain chances throughout the week.

Monday will be mostly dry and still on the cooler side with highs in the low 70s. We could see a few spotty showers or sprinkles at times throughout the day Monday, but many areas look to stay dry.

Temperatures bump back up to 80° Tuesday. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday morning and afternoon, but the main rain/storm event will be Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. As of now, it looks like scattered storms move in after 8 PM and last until sunrise Wednesday. Some lingering showers are possible Wednesday morning. However, that timing could shift a bit. Temperatures drop back into the low 70s for highs Wednesday.

Thursday is the driest and coolest day. Highs may not even get out of the 60s. We jump to the mid 70s Friday and back to 80° Saturday. Behind a cold front Saturday evening, temperatures drop to the mid 70s for Sunday.

Next weekend doesn’t look like a washout, but isolated to scattered showers are possible. Again, this is an unsettled pattern, so expect to see some changes to the forecast as the week goes on. Also expect winds to be breezy each day throughout this week and into the weekend.

