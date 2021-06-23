First Warning Forecast: A short break from summer heat and humidity

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Wednesday has been a pleasant Spring-like day! Much cooler and less humid. Tonight we stay dry with a few passing clouds and lows dropping to the low 60s. Thursday will be similar to what we experienced today. Plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid 70s. Another great Spring-like day in late June!

Friday is when our weather pattern shifts to more typical summertime weather. Heat and humidity builds and we enter a more unsettled weather pattern with a few disturbances entering the region.

Friday afternoon and evening isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible with activity continuing throughout Saturday. A few PM pop-up storms are possible Sunday and each day the first half of next week.

Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s this weekend and remaining there into next week.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM

