First Warning Forecast: A soggy and chilly afternoon and evening on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

You'll notice temperatures will be fairly steady this week. We don't have any extreme temperature changes, which means, you can focus on just one section of your closet. Highs will trend in the 50s for most of the week.

A dry start today, but rain chances will increase this afternoon. If you have any plans, make sure you get them done early. Rain will move in after noontime and stick around through early Monday morning.

After that, we're looking dry through Thursday. Rain chances will increase once again heading into the end of the work week. Looking ahead to next weekend, looks like we could see higher chances for rain. We will continue to watch this.

Meteorologist April Loveland

