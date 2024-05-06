First Warning Forecast: A stormy and summery stretch of weather

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The unsettled stretch of weather will continue for the work week.

Showers and storms will be possible this evening. Some storms could become strong to severe. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. It will be muggy with highs in the low 80s. Most of the area is under a level 1 our of 5 for severe storms. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and flooding.

Wednesday will be the warmest day. Temperatures will soar to near 90! It will also be our driest day. A few storms will be possible by nightfall.

A cold front will approach on Thursday. Showers and storms will be likely by the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms will also be possible. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will start trending cooler on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s which is closer to normal for this time of year. A few showers will be possible by the afternoon.

The weekend is looking much cooler and not as humid. Temperatures for both days will be in the low 70s. As of now, Mother's Day is looking mainly dry, but we will continue to keep an eye on it.

