First Warning Forecast: A strong cold front brings storms and a sharp cool down this weekend

Happy Friday! Today was warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s for most. Tonight we stay mostly clear with calm winds. That means patchy fog could form late tonight into tomorrow morning again. Lows drop to the low 60s.

We stay on a warming trend Saturday, approaching record high temperatures. We will likely be a couple degrees shy of breaking or tying any records, but temperatures will be warm in the mid 80s.

A strong cold front passes through Saturday evening. Around the front, expect rain and stronger winds. Primarily from 3 PM - Midnight. Currently, the severe threat is just to our north. A few thunderstorms are possible. Expect a rapid temperature drop following the front's passage. Lows Saturday night in the mid 50s. Highs Sunday only in the mid 60s.

High pressure settles in Sunday and remains over the East Coast most of next week. That will bring us lots of sunshine and dry weather along with another gradual warming trend. We'll warm to the low 70s Tuesday to mid 70s through the second half of the workweek.

Thursday night a weaker cold front is set to pass through. It looks like it may only bring a couple showers and not much of a temperature drop.

