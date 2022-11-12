First Warning Forecast: A strong cold front knocks temperatures into the 50s

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Today was a beautiful day to be outdoors and soak up the warm sunshine before the chill arrives that’s set to stay for a while.

Tonight, a strong cold front will pass through. Scattered showers begin around Midnight and last into Sunday morning. It will also be breezy around the front. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s tonight. The second half of Sunday will have lots of sunshine, but that will only help warm us up a few degrees into the mid 50s.

High temperatures remain in the 50s all week long. Friday, some of us may not even reach into the 50s. Overnight lows will mostly be in the upper 30s and low 40s each night. Time to break out the long sleeves and thicker jackets!

Midweek, Tuesday into Wednesday, a disturbance and low pressure system will be in the region. This will give us scattered rain showers Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Friday we may have another round of showers with another cold front heading this way.

