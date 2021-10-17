First Warning Forecast: A strong cold front leaves behind brisk air and gusty winds

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday! If you like Summer, then this afternoon was for you. If you like Fall, then tonight and Sunday is for you. Ahead of a strong cold front, we had strong southwesterly winds that helped us approach record heat. We didn't break or tie any records, but we came close by a degree or two. Highs in the mid 80s for most. As the front moved past, we had higher wind gusts up to 40 MPH and scattered heavy downpours. Winds will stay strong behind the front and become northwesterly. That will rapidly drop temperatures to the mid 60s shortly within an hour or two after the front passes. Rain will gradually come to an end from the west to the east with all of us dry by Midnight.

Tonight, lows drop to the low to mid 50s as clouds clear out. With strong northwest winds remaining, coastal flooding along the Eastern Shore is possible. We have a Coastal Flood Statement in effect for the Eastern Shore until 1 AM. A half foot of inundation is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, creating shallow flooding.

Sunday is still going to be a windy day as 10-20 MPH northwest winds continue while high pressure heads our way. Despite the plentiful sunshine, Sunday will be the coolest air we've felt in a long time. Highs only reaching into the mid 60s. Lows Sunday night will be in the 40s.

If you're not a fan of the chilly weather Sunday, don't worry. That high pressure system will kick off another warming trend. High temperatures warm to the low 70s for the start of the workweek working their way up to the upper 70s Thursday. Lots of sunshine and dry weather each day. Friday morning, a weaker cold front passes through Hampton Roads. It will be weak enough to only bring us a few stray showers, but strong enough to drop our temperatures a handful of degrees back to 70 next Saturday.