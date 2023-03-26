First Warning Forecast: A stubborn front brings us a couple more rounds of rain

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! We had a line of scattered showers this afternoon, but that didn’t dampen our plans too much. Temperatures were nice in the upper 70s to low 80s. The front that brought us showers earlier will linger for a couple days, bringing us more rain chances and a gradual cool down.

We could have a few spotty showers tonight around 10PM-2AM. Clouds will continue to clear out and temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s.

The cold front that passed through earlier will stall just to our south for a couple days. That will bring us another few rounds of showers and storms. The first round will be Sunday afternoon and mainly confined to northeastern North Carolina. If you don’t see rain, expect a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

The next round of scattered showers looks to be pretty much all day Monday, but especially in the morning. Monday will be a little cooler in the mid 60s.

The middle of the week, we catch a dry and sunny break Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will be the coolest on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s. Then, we gradually warm up again.

Highs in the upper 50s Wednesday rise to the low 60s Thursday. The low 70s will return in time for the weekend and so will isolated rain showers.

