First Warning Forecast: A summery Sunday before a Halloween chill

Happy Saturday evening! It was a fantastic Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ve got a couple more 80-degree days before a powerful cold front moves through and brings us a plunge in temperatures.

Sunday will be another day with tons of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll start to see a shift in our weather pattern Monday.

Monday starts off with sunshine. Clouds increase as the day goes on and winds gradually pick up ahead of the cold front. High temperatures still reach the low 80s. We could start to see some spotty showers Monday evening after 5 PM, but the scattered rain looks to hold off until Tuesday morning.

Halloween is looking a bit soggy. Tuesday won’t be a complete washout, but there will be scattered showers around all day. It will also be windy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s, cooling down to the low to mid 40s overnight. You might want to incorporate a coat and umbrella into your costumes!

Clouds clear out and we dry out early Wednesday. Winds still remain strong though as high pressure heads our way. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the lower 50s and lows around 40°.

The rest of the week will be filled with sunshine as that high pressure settles in. Temperatures will gradually rise the rest of the week too. Highs in the mid 50s Thursday jump to the low to mid 60s Friday and the more seasonable mid to upper 60s Saturday.

