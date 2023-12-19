First Warning Forecast: A sunny, but cold day on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Much colder today. Many areas are waking up 20+ degrees colder this morning. It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will only warm to the mid 40s, but it will feel closer to the 30s due to the winds. Skies will clear as the day progresses.

Another sunny and cold day on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 40s.

We'll rebound to the low 50s by Thursday, which is the First Day of Winter. Expect plenty of sunshine.

A few more clouds on Friday with highs falling back into the upper 40s.

As of now, looks like we will get a dry weekend! Temperatures will be in the low 50s on Saturday and then the low 50s again on Christmas Eve. Skies will be partly cloudy. We could see a spotty shower, but not looking too bad. Temperatures will trend in the mid 50s, which is above normal for Christmas Day.

Meteorologist April Loveland

