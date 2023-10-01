First Warning Forecast: A sunny start to October

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Hello October!

The first of October is bringing the sunshine we've all been waiting for and some warmer temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will be steady in the mid and upper 70s for the work week. That means you can focus on just one section of your closet!

Humidity wise, we'll see dewpoints in the low and mid 60s. It will still feel a little on the sticky side.

Monday through Thursday though is looking gorgeous. Grab the sunglasses!Rain chances will remain low as high pressure is in control. We could see a few spotty showers by Friday and again on Saturday. We will continue to keep an eye on the end of the week and the weekend.

Tidal flooding will still be an issue through early Tuesday. After that, looks like we'll finally get a break from the flooding.

Looking ahead, looks like we will trend a bit cooler for the second week of October.

Meteorologist April Loveland

