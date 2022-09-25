First Warning Forecast: A system Sunday brings warmer temps and a line of storms

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday night! A system will warm us up and bring some storms Sunday. Then, there will be another cool down throughout the workweek and eventually impacts from Ian.

As the warm front from this system passes through tonight, we’ll see passing clouds and notice a switch to southerly winds.

Sunday will be windy with 10-20 MPH southwest winds. That helps temperatures rise into the mid 80s. The cold front from this system passes through Sunday night. Around the front, we’ll see showers and storms. Our northern communities will likely see rain starting 6-7 PM, by Midnight it should reach into Southside, and clear out by the morning commute Monday.

Temperatures will gradually fall behind the front. Highs Monday in the low 80s drop into the low 70s by the middle of the week. The first half of the workweek will be mostly dry.

The second half of the week is when we will see impacts from Ian. Its exact track will of course determine what impacts we’ll see locally, so our forecast could change. Right now, it looks like we’ll have showers starting to move in later Thursday and continue into the weekend. Temperatures also look to gradually warm into the mid 70s for the weekend.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Ian is located 395 miles SE of Grand Cayman and is moving W at 13 MPH. It has sustained winds of 50 MPH. Ian is forecast to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane as it clips the western part of Cuba, then it will track through the Gulf and turn toward a landfall along the Florida panhandle as a category 1 hurricane. Beyond that, it looks like Ian will take a bit more of an inland track along the East Coast and its remnants look to bring us rain later Thursday into the weekend.

Tropical Depression Hermine is located 535 miles NNE of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has 35 MPH sustained winds and is moving N at 10 MPH. Hermine is forecast to remain a depression off the African coastline.

Tropical Storm Gaston is 255 miles W of Faial Island in the Central Azores. It's moving W at 12 MPH with 50 MPH sustained winds. Gaston is moving away from the Azores as it weakens and it should soon dissipate in the Atlantic.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona is continuing to affect parts of Atlantic Canada through Sunday, bringing them high winds and possibly significant flooding.

There is one other area being watched for development in the Atlantic in the middle of the Tropics. It has a 20% chance of formation in the next 5 days.