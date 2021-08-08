First Warning Forecast: A toasty second week of August

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Sunday has been a drier, warmer, and more humid end to our weekend. It was still nice outside with highs that remained below-average in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to rise and humidity will continue to build into the workweek.

Tonight will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the low 70s.

We reach highs near 90° on Monday, then bump into the low 90s Tuesday, staying there through Friday. Factoring in low 70s dew points, it will feel like 100° each day during the workweek. Overnight lows each night drop to the mid 70s. The first half of the week will be mostly dry. Then a cold front begins to approach Thursday and passes through Hampton Roads Saturday. That front may end up stalling over Hampton Roads Sunday.

Isolated showers or storms are possible Thursday and Friday afternoon/evening with more scattered activity around the front Saturday and potentially into Sunday. This cold front will be strong enough to cool things down to the mid 80s Saturday and low 80s Sunday.

In the tropics, there are two disturbances headed toward the Caribbean that have a 50% and 40% chance of cyclone formation in the next 5 days. It's too early to tell if we could have any impacts from either disturbance over the next couple of weeks, but we will continue to monitor them and keep you updated.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

