First Warning Forecast: A very nice Mother’s Day in store

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It was a much cooler day, but we were able to briefly enjoy the sunshine. Now, some showers are moving through, but they should clear out in time for your Mother’s Day plans.

This evening into tonight, isolated to widely scattered rain showers will move through. Unfortunately, this means a period of clouds for the earlier part of tonight and again, a lower chance at seeing the Northern Lights. However, by the middle of the night around 2 AM, we should see many of these clouds clearing out, which means we might actually be able to see the Aurora Borealis late tonight! There isn’t really a specific time you should look up as the Northern Lights pulse throughout the night based on the solar activity. So, just keep periodically checking and looking north. Also, if you’re out searching at 3:54 AM Sunday, you should be able to spot the International Space Station. It will be moving NNW to ESE, visible for 4 minutes.

Mother’s Day is looking great! Mostly dry with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 70s. In the afternoon, the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore could see some spotty showers popping up, but most of Hampton Roads keeps dry.

The workweek starts off dry on Monday, then we move into another unsettled stretch. We’ll have scattered shower and thunderstorm chances nearly each day from Tuesday on. Each afternoon and evening has the best chance for scattered activity. We look to catch a brief dry break Thursday.

High temperatures will be where they should be for this time of year in the mid to upper 70s each day. Wednesday, we could touch the 80° mark.

