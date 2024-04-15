First Warning Forecast: A very warm Monday leads to a severe threat Monday evening

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday night! We had a gorgeous day today with highs near 80°. Temperatures continue to climb ahead of a cold front Monday. This front could bring us severe storms later in the day.

Much of the day Monday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures start in the low 60s and rise into the mid 80s by the afternoon. Monday evening/night is when we could have some rough weather.

wtkr

A line of storms could become severe. We are under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging winds and larger hail are the main threats. Storms move in a line from the north to the south starting at 5 PM, reaching Southside around 8 PM, then moving into NC. The severe threat should diminish after Midnight.

wtkr

Tuesday will be cooler. Highs around 70°. Mostly dry with sun and clouds, but a few spotty showers are possible. We stay in an unsettled pattern the rest of the week, so daily spotty showers are possible, but each day through Saturday looks decently dry overall.

Temperatures throughout the week will fluctuate quite a bit. After the dip in temperatures Tuesday, highs return to near 80° Wednesday and Thursday before falling back to 70° Friday and rising again to the upper 70s Saturday.

wtkr

Sunday looks like our next best chance for scattered rain after that storm line Monday evening. Sunday will also be much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.