First Warning Forecast: A warm and mostly dry week, storms for Father's Day

Temperatures will trend near-normal for the rest of the week. The normal high in Norfolk is 84°. Expect highs to be in the low and mid 80s through Sunday.

Rain chances will be on the lower side. We will keep a slight chance for a spotty shower or storm everyday, but nothing too major. There will be a better chance for afternoon showers and storms on Thursday. The best chance for wet weather will come on Father's Day and Juneteenth. If you do have any outdoor plans, just keep that in mind.

It will feel a little muggy this week as dewpoints trend in the low and mid 60s.

