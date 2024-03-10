First Warning Forecast: A welcome dry stretch soon arrives

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! It has been a soggy day, but soon we’ll get to enjoy a nice dry stretch!

After this line of dying storms moves through this evening, we could see spotty showers tonight and again Sunday afternoon, but for the most part, we’ll be done with the rain. We get to stay dry until Friday!

wtkr

Gusty winds remain through Monday. Sustained winds of 15-25 MPH with gusts upwards of 30 MPH. The Eastern Shore and Outer Banks could have wind gusts up to 45 MPH. That’s why those areas are under a Wind Advisory 8 PM Sunday until 2 PM Monday.

wtkr

As for temperatures, they gradually warm throughout the week. Highs in the upper 50s Sunday and Monday reach the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, then jump into the low to mid 70s for Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows go from the upper 30s to the upper 50s by the end of the week.

wtkr

A cold front late Friday/early Saturday will cool temperatures down a bit to the upper 60s Saturday. We could also see some isolated to scattered rain showers along this front.

Reminder: Daylight Saving Time begins tonight! We spring forward and lose an hour of sleep at 2 AM. Now is a good time to change your home’s air filters and smoke detector batteries.

wtkr

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM