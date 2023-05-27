First Warning Forecast: A wet and windswept Memorial Day weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A nor’easter will impact the area for Memorial Day weekend.

Today will be a windy one, with winds out of the northeast at 15-25, with gusts up to 40 mph. Most of the wet weather will stay across North Carolina, but later this evening, showers will make their way across the state line into Virginia. It will feel and look rather fall-like with highs only warming to the mid 60s.

The wettest day will be on Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day. The wind won't be quite as bad though. If you have any outdoor plans, Saturday would be your day. Just hold on to your hats! It will be a few degrees milder, with highs in the low 70s.

Memorial Day with feature scattered showers and storms once again. The wind will continue to ease. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

This pesky storm system will stick around at least through midweek bringing scattered showers to the area. We should finally get a break on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will even warm into the 80s by the end of the work week!

Meteorologist April Loveland

