First Warning Forecast: After days of clouds and drizzle, clearing on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Still socked in with clouds and drizzle this afternoon. It will take awhile for the clouds to break up, but we should see a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 60s.

More sunshine will break out on Thursday and it will be much warmer, with highs in the low 80s.

Plenty of sunshine to end the work week with dry conditions and highs in the low 80s.

The warmest day of the week will be Saturday. Highs will soar to the mid 80s. The record high is 87 degrees, set back in 2008. A cold front will move in bringing a chance for showers and storms later in the day. We should dry out by Sunday. The biggest story on Sunday will be the massive temperature drop. Expect highs to dip into the upper 60s, which is below-normal for this time of year.

Sunshine will continue to kickoff the work week with highs in the low 70s both Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical Update:

Keeping an eye on an area of low pressure near Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas. Development, if any, of this disturbance should be slow to occur during the next couple of days due to unfavorable upper-level winds. The system is forecast to drift northward through tonight, then accelerate eastward as a broad area of low pressure on Thursday. Toward the end of the week, further development is not anticipated since the disturbance will be interacting with a frontal system. Regardless, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas during the next day or two.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

