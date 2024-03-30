First Warning Forecast: An unsettled stretch brings us an increased storm chance on Easter

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It was an absolutely gorgeous day to be outdoors! We had plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Unfortunately, a stationary front looks to set itself up over Hampton Roads the next few days. This will bring us daily storm chances Easter through Wednesday.

Tonight, we’ll have a mostly clear night and temperatures drop into the mid 50s.

Easter starts off good. Dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Then, in the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms pass through. I wouldn’t cancel any plans, but I would try to do anything outdoors in the morning if you can. High temperatures will be variable. Mid to upper 60s along the coast and across most of our Virginia communities. Upper 70s for our inland North Carolina communities.

We could have our first 80° day of the year on Monday. Scattered storms return in the afternoon and evening hours. Similar conditions continue Tuesday.

Throughout all of Wednesday, expect off and on scattered storms and breezy winds. Temperatures will be a little cooler around 70°.

We finally dry out Thursday and stay dry into next weekend with plenty of sunshine. However, the tradeoff for the sun is cooler air. Highs will be in the mid 50s heading into next weekend.