First Warning Forecast: Another cloudy day, skies a bit brighter this weekend

We have another rainy day on tap. Rain chances today won’t be as high as previous days, but mostly cloudy skies and a light drizzle will stick around for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy skies will hang around through the overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll see some clearing in our skies. We also get a little bit warmer but not by much. A back door cold front is forecast to sweep through bringing us more mild conditions as we head into the upcoming week.

With the first day of Fall on Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 70s to start next week. Then we eventually find ourselves back in the upper 70s near 80 by the end of next week. There will be the chance for some isolated showers each day.

Tropical Update

As of 9/19/24 at 6 am

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Gordon):

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the central tropical Atlantic is associated with the remnants of Gordon. This system is forecast to interact with another area of low pressure to its west while moving north-northeastward at 5 to 10 mph

during the next couple of days. While environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for additional development by the end of this week, a tropical depression or storm could still re-form in a few days while the system moves slowly northward over the

central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.

2. Central and Western Subtropical Atlantic:

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased tonight with a well-defined area of low pressure located a few hundred miles to the northwest of the remnants of Gordon. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive, but some additional development of this system is possible as it meanders over the open waters of the

central or western Subtropical Atlantic though early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

3. Northwestern Caribbean Sea and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure could form late this weekend or early next week over the western and northwestern Caribbean Sea. Thereafter, gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves slowly to the

north or northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through the middle part of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.

