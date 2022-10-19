First Warning Forecast: Another cold morning before a warming trend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

**Freeze Warning 2 AM - 9 AM Thursday for Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, and Bertie.

**Frost Advisory 2 AM - 9 AM Thursday for Mathews, Gloucester, Williamsburg, James City, York, Newport News, Poquoson, Hampton, Chesapeake, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and mainland Dare.

Good Wednesday evening! It’s been a chilly, but sunny day. We’re in for another freezing cold night before we hop on a gradual warming trend.

Much of the area is under either a Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory. Prepare for another night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We’ll be a bit warmer along the immediate Atlantic coast with those temperatures in the lower 40s. Keep those sensitive plants indoors for another night.

Thanks to high pressure moving in from the west and tons of sunshine, we start on a warming trend Thursday afternoon. High temperatures warm into the mid 60s. We continue to climb to the upper 60s and low 70s for Friday through the weekend.

This weekend, a low pressure system will ride near the East Coast offshore. There’s still some uncertainty with its exact track and strength, so our forecast could change a bit in the next couple days. Either way, it looks like we will see some wet and breezy weather Sunday into Monday. After the low exits, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures. Midweek temperatures will be in the mid 70s.