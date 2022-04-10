First Warning Forecast: Another cool day, but a big warmup on the way!

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

High pressure will build in today allowing for more sunshine to break out. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. It will once again be a bit on the breezy side. There is an increased fire danger for northeastern North Carolina today.

A warming trend kicks off on Monday. Highs will soar to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Conditions are looking dry.

High pressure will remain in control for most of the week. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs near 80. Wednesday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s.

A cold front is set to move in by Thursday and Friday. Right now, models are not agreeing, but keeping a chance for afternoon showers and storms on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. A few spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s.

Check out the Pollen Forecast:

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

