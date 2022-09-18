First Warning Forecast: Another crisp night, warm & sunny Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Plenty of sunshine to go around this weekend.

A crisp night on tap with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

The humidity will start to creep up a bit on Sunday and highs will warm to the mid 80s.

WTKR News 3

The dry and sunny weather will continue into Monday. It will trend warmer with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will start to feel uncomfortable as well.

WTKR News 3

The warm weather with prevail through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Fall arrives on Thursday, but it will be anything but fall-like as high temperatures soar to the 90 degree mark.

We will get a breath of fresh air just in time to end the work week. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

Tropical Update:

Fiona is moving somewhat erratically toward the west-northwest near 8 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A northwestward motion is forecast to begin on Sunday and continue through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will move south of the U.S. Virgin Islands and approach Puerto Rico tonight, and move near or over Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening. Fiona will then move near the northern coast of of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

