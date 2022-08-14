First Warning Forecast: Another fantastic cooler day, rain heads our way for the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday morning! Another fantastic day is on tap! Cooler temperatures and lower humidity stick around a while, but rain chances increase into the start of the workweek.

A few early morning sprinkles clear out by mid-morning. Mostly dry Sunday and partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s with low humidity.

Tonight, lows drop into the mid to upper 60s. Late tonight into Monday morning, scattered rain showers begin. Break out the rain gear for the start of the workweek!

It won’t be a washout event, but we will have scattered showers and storms throughout Monday and Tuesday around a front and low pressure system traveling along the front.

Temperatures stay cool with highs around 80° Monday and even cooler, likely not even touching the 80s, Tuesday.

For the second half of the workweek, temperatures gradually rise. Highs in the mid 80s by next weekend. Mostly dry, just a few spotty PM showers from Wednesday into the weekend.