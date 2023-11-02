Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Another freezing start before a warming trend begins

Posted at 7:31 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 19:31:50-04

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! It was a sunny, but very chilly day. We have more cold weather on the way tonight before temperatures start warming up in time for the weekend.

There are Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories in effect from 12 AM - 9 AM Friday for our coastal communities. Our inland communities will also still see temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s again, but because of the freeze last night, that signaled the end of the growing season and warnings are no longer being issued for that area. Everyone tonight will see temperatures dropping down into the upper 20s to mid 30s under a clear sky.

Freeze Warning Frost Advisory.png

Sunshine sticks around throughout the weekend and we hop on a warming trend. Highs in the mid 60s Friday warm into the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend and we get an extra hour of sleep!

2012_END_DAYLIGHT_SAVINGS_TIME.png

The workweek starts off dry with just a bit more cloud cover and still above-average temperatures. Highs in the low 70s Monday rise to the mid 70s Tuesday, then back down to the low 70s Wednesday.

Evening Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

A cold front looks to end our workweek. Rain showers begin later Thursday and continue throughout Friday. High temperatures will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s Thursday before dropping to below-average highs Friday.

