First Warning Forecast: Another gloomy day but clearer skies in sight

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Isolated showers will continue to move through the area this evening. Skies will stay mostly cloudy as we head into the overnight. Due to the increased moisture some areas of fog will be possible tomorrow morning.

Highs Thursday will warm to the upper 70s. Conditions will be pretty similar to today with gloomy skies and scattered showers in the afternoon. Rain chances won't be as high but you'll still want to have the umbrella handy.

We start to dry out as we head into the weekend. Rain chances won't be zero but you can expect brighter skies. With the first day of fall on Sunday, cooler and drier conditions are expected at the beginning of next week.