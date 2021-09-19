First Warning Forecast: Another nice day, rain chances increase midweek

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A weak cold front will move through the area today and tonight. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower. Otherwise expect mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s. It will still be a bit muggy.

High pressure will build in to start the work week. Expect dry weather with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Still looking dry on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s, but expect more cloud cover. Dewpoints will be in the mid and upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.

A strong cold front will move in on Wednesday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs will once again be in the low 80s. It will feel warmer due to an increase in the humidity. Even though Fall arrives at 3:21 PM, it won't feel very fall-like just yet. Showers will continue overnight and into the day Thursday. Thursday will be a bit breezy with highs only in the mid 70s and falling humidity.

Very fall-like to end the work week as drier air works into the area. Highs will reach the low 70s with dewpoints in the

Tropical Update:

Peter is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue this morning. A turn back toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur by this afternoon, with that motion continuing into Wednesday. On the forecast track, Peter is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening trend by late Monday and on Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center, mainly to the northeast and southeast of the center.

Tropical Depression Seventeen is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue today. A motion toward northwest is forecast to begin by tonight and continue through Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected for the next couple of days, and the depression could become a tropical storm later today or on Monday. By Tuesday, environmental conditions are is expected to become less conducive for development, and the system is forecast to begin a slow weakening trend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

