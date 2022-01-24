First Warning Forecast: Another refreeze overnight, more melting tomorrow

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s and that means another refreeze event. Anything wet will freeze and stay frozen for your early morning commute. Watch for slick spots and still drive slower on the road.

Monday we'll see plenty of sunshine and more melting as high temperatures reach the low 40s. Monday night, lows will be right at the freezing point of 32°, so some slick spots will be possible again.

Tuesday is the warmest day this week. Highs in the low 50s. That warmth will likely melt whatever snow is left (unless it's in a big snow pile). A cold front Tuesday night followed by Canadian high pressure moving in will make things cold and breezy Wednesday. Highs in the mid 30s feeling like the low 20s. We stay with highs in the mid 30s Thursday.

Temperatures bump up a little on Friday ahead of another cold front set to pass through Friday night. Highs Friday in the low to mid 40s. Around the front, rain showers could turn into snow showers that last throughout Saturday afternoon. There's still a lot of uncertainty with this snow potential though, so stay tuned for updates! Sunday temperatures rise to about 40° and we'll see lots of sunshine.

