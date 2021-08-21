First Warning Forecast: Dangerous rip currents and another round of storms before we dry out

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! Our heavy downpours causing localized flooding pattern continued again today. The storms today came from the far outer bands of Hurricane Henri. As Henri moves farther north tonight, we'll continue to dry out. Lows drop into the low 70s.

Henri will still bring us a rough surf Sunday. We have a high rip current risk with 3-4 foot waves expected. It's recommended to not swim in the water if you go to the beach. Sunday afternoon and evening expect more scattered showers and storms as we shift into a different weather pattern.

A ridge will begin to build over the southeast next week, so high heat and humidity with drier conditions returns next week. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s, close to 90°. Highs each day through the workweek stay around 90°, feeling closer to 100° with the humidity factored in. Lows each night drop to the mid 70s.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

