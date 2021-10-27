First Warning Forecast: Another round of storms, strong winds, and tidal flooding on the way

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! We’re catching a dry break today, but another low pressure system will bring us rain, wind, storms, and tidal flooding to end the workweek.

Tonight, we’ll stay dry as some clouds slowly start to move back in. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Most of the day Thursday will be dry with clouds continuing to increase as a low pressure system in the Mississippi River Valley slowly heads our way. We’ll begin to see scattered to widespread showers and storms late Thursday evening throughout Friday. As this system is passing through Hampton Roads, expect heavy downpours and strong gusty northeasterly winds. Those strong northeast winds will bring us minor tidal flooding Thursday into Friday afternoon.

The severe threat for those storms Thursday night is just down to our southwest. Right now, it appears the severe threat will stay to our south, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on those storms as they develop since we’re right at the edge of the severe risk.

This system will not bring us any cooler or warmer weather. So, expect highs to remain in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

Halloweekend will be pleasant and Fall-like for us! Mostly dry with mostly clear skies. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.

